After surpassing homicide record, a plea for peace and justice on the streets of Toledo

By Alexis Means
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Elisa Molina’s mother is speaking out for the first time, after he daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend were shot multiple times on Consaul St. in July.

She’s pleading for the public to help detectives solve her daughter’s murder and every homicide in Toledo.

In July, 23-year-old Molina and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Willie Walker were shot and killed at Birmingham Terrace apartments.

Police say the couple went to meet someone, but investigators have no suspects.

“So many families are going through this and I’m not the only one. The not just numbers to us. They are children our family and we all deserve justice,” said Elisa Molina’s mother, Kathy May.

Thirty two of Toledo’s 62 homicides are unsolved.

