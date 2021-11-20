Central Catholic falls on Avon two-point conversion in OT

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Central Catholic’s season came to an end in heart-breaking fashion Friday.

After scoring in overtime, their opponent, Avon, marched down the field to score a touchdown of their own. But Avon opted to go for the two-point conversion, which was successful, sending them to the state playoffs with the 43-42 victory.

