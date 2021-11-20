Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Gov. DeWine signs bill approving new Ohio congressional map

The new map is deemed controversial by Democrats and voting rights groups, who say it is gerrymandered and favors Republicans.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Saturday signed a bill approving the newly proposed congressional...
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Saturday signed a bill approving the newly proposed congressional map.(Source: WTVG)
By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Saturday signed a bill approving the newly proposed congressional map.

Senate Bill 258 was passed by the Senate on Tuesday and the House on Thursday.

The new map, proposed by Senator Rob McColley (R-Napoleon), will go into effect in early 2023 and remain active for four years.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Saturday signed a bill approving the newly proposed congressional...
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Saturday signed a bill approving the newly proposed congressional map.(na)

The new map sees Ohio go from 16 to 15 congressional districts after results of the 2020 census showed Ohio’s population growth was below the national average over the last decade.

The 16th congressional district is the one being eliminated; it covered parts of several Northeast Ohio counties and is currently represented by Senator Anthony Gonzalez (R–Rocky River.)

DeWine released the below statement after signing the bill:

“Today, I have signed Senate Bill 258, which establishes new congressional districts following the 2020 census. When compared to the other proposals offered from House and Senate caucuses, both Republican and Democrat, the map in SB 258 makes the most progress to produce a fair, compact, and competitive map. The SB 258 map has fewer county splits and city splits than these recent proposals and the current congressional map. The SB 258 map keeps Lucas and Stark counties, as well as the Mahoning Valley, whole within single congressional districts for the first time in decades, and also keeps the cities of Akron, Canton, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dayton, and Toledo all whole within the same congressional map for the first time since the 1840s. With seven competitive congressional districts in the SB 258 map, this map significantly increases the number of competitive districts versus the current map.”

The new map is deemed controversial by Democrats and voting rights groups, who say it is gerrymandered and favors Republicans.

After the governor signed the bill, Ohio Democratic Party Chair Elizabeth Walters released a statement that read: “There’s only one thing you can count on Mike DeWine for: naked, partisan self-interest. By signing these despicable maps into law, DeWine is leaving no doubt he will always put his own political interests over the interests of Ohioans he is supposed to serve. DeWine and the Ohio GOP are doing everything and anything they can to prevent voters from holding them accountable at the ballot box while they continue to betray Ohioans at every turn.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Andrew Lerman said his mom’s not out of the woods yet, but she is able to breathe on her own...
Woman with COVID-19 wakes up after 60 days in a coma, right before being taken off life support
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
One Santa in Colorado isn't letting the pandemic stand in his way of spreading holiday cheer.
Face mask advisory issued for holiday season due to rise in flu, COVID-19 cases
Elisa Molina's mother wants the public to help solve every murder in Toledo.
After surpassing homicide record, a plea for peace and justice on the streets of Toledo

Latest News

Imagination Station figures out what's next after levy defeat
What’s next for Imagination Station after levy defeat
Republican Mike Carey will face off against Democrat State Rep. Allison Russo in the Ohio...
Trump and Biden backed candidates face off in Ohio special election
Kids enjoyed trick or treating at the Toledo Zoo.
Toledo Zoo asks for less money from Lucas County taxpayers
FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
Government: Dylann Roof’s death sentence should stand
President Joe Biden walks from the podium after speaking about the end of the war in...
Republican US legislator from Ohio says he filed articles of impeachment against President Biden