Metroparks Meetup: Animals prepping for winter

By Derek Witt
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With fall wrapping up, perhaps you’ve been cleaning the gutters and checking your heating system. As for our furry and feathered friends, they’ll have to do one of three things to get through the cold months ahead.

Madison Lindsay, Day Camp Coordinator for Metroparks Toledo told us, “There’s migrating, so going away. There is going to some form of sleep or dormant state. And then there is staying awake and adapting.”

Everyone knows that many birds head south for the winter, but so do some species of bats, as well as the monarch butterfly. Meanwhile, many animals that stay local and awake, like squirrels and deer, will grow thicker fur and eat stashed food or adjust their diet. And of course, some animals like woodchucks just sleep the winter season away.

As for what exactly the groundhogs do to hibernate, Lindsay explained, “In the early fall they will go ahead and they will eat a bunch of high fat foods, they’ll crawl into their den, they’ll put some dirt over it, they’ll cuddle up, and then they’ll survive on what they ate.”

Other critters, such as the Spring Peeper Frog, have some very unique methods of survival. “They have their own antifreeze,” said Lindsay. “So, the water in their body will freeze, but they will keep their internal organs from freezing and their heart and their breathing will slow down.”

For those of you that want to stay active this winter but don’t have naturally occurring anti-freeze, some of our Metroparks have mini-nature centers that you can visit and view the wildlife outside while staying warm inside.

“Just because it’s winter, that doesn’t mean we have to hibernate,” added Lindsay. “We can come out and get on the parks. Our six ‘Windows on Wildlife’ are at Secor, Side Cut, Swan Creek, Oak Openings, Wildwood, and Pearson.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

