Monroe man killed in high-speed crash

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - A Monroe man is dead after authorities say he lost control of his vehicle Friday night.

It happened just before 11 pm on Nadeau Road just west of Fix Road in Frenchtown Township.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that Randell Letellier, 38, of Monroe was driving a 2007 GMC Sierra eastbound on Nadeau at a high rate of speed. He lost control and went off the road into a ditch. Deputies say the vehicle went on to hit two utility poles, and that Letellier was not wearing a seatbelt. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies report that excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash, but it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved. The Sheriff’s Office reports that it’s not clear why he lost control. The crash is still under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call (734) 240-7557.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.