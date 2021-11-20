Nov. 20, 2021: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast

TODAY: Cloudy and breezy. High 45. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 36. SUNDAY: Rain showers likely between 11 AM and 4 PM. Breezy. High 47. EXTENDED: Windy Monday with the passage of a cold front, as temperatures fall into the 30s for Monday and Tuesday. Dry but cloudy Wednesday with highs back in the 40s. Thanksgiving will bring another cold front and a slight chance for rain showers. Highs in the 40s Thursday and Friday with a dry end to the week.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.