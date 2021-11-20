Traffic
TLCHD encourage all vaccinated people to get a booster shot

CDC and FDA rule COVID booster shows safe for vaccinated people.
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - According to the CDC and the FDA all adults who have been fully vaccinated are eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot. This announcement comes after a phase three trial showed that boosters are safe and a 95% efficacy rate.

“The data has shown us the vaccine effectiveness starts to wane after a specific amount of time. And in order to have the best defense against COVID-19 those booster shots are imperative and extremely important to get,” says Shannon Jones, the Director of Health Promotion and Policy at the Toledo Lucas County Health Department.

According to Jones as cases in Lucas County are on the rise, now is the time to arm yourself with the extra line of defense.

“the booster shot has shown that it is very effective. It is going to decrease those hospitalizations, those deaths, which are really what we are trying to do,” says Jones.

Felisha Hawkins says she’s getting her vaccinations and booster shot to keep her child safe.

“I mean in summer we were all celebrating no mask. You know, kicking it. Now we are back to high rises and stuff, so it makes sense,” says Hawkins .”I’m a mother, so the first thing I do is protect your child at any and every cost. If that means me and him getting that shot. Get the shot.”

The COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots are available at various locations around Lucas County to see a complete list click here.

