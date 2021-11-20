Woman, three young children lose everything in Fostoria house fire

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A family is safe after their home caught fire Friday.

It happened just after 7:00 PM on the 400 block of Sandusky Street in Fostoria. A woman and her three young children escaped the home before firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters found flames and heavy smoke coming through the roof of the home.

Crews had the flames under control within 45 minutes and contained the fire to the upstairs and attic.

Fostoria Fire Chief Brian Herbert says the woman and her children lost all of their possessions. He adds that there were no working smoke alarms in the home at the time of the fire. The cause is under investigation.

The Fostoria Fire Division has free smoke detectors available to any residence in Fostoria and the surrounding areas. Contact the Fire Division at 419-435-3206 for more information.

Tiffin Fire also assisted at the scene.

