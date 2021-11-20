Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Woman, three young children lose everything in Fostoria house fire

Firefighters say there were no working smoke alarms in the home.
Firefighters say there were no working smoke alarms in the home.
Firefighters say there were no working smoke alarms in the home.(AP)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A family is safe after their home caught fire Friday.

It happened just after 7:00 PM on the 400 block of Sandusky Street in Fostoria. A woman and her three young children escaped the home before firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters found flames and heavy smoke coming through the roof of the home.

Crews had the flames under control within 45 minutes and contained the fire to the upstairs and attic.

Fostoria Fire Chief Brian Herbert says the woman and her children lost all of their possessions. He adds that there were no working smoke alarms in the home at the time of the fire. The cause is under investigation.

The Fostoria Fire Division has free smoke detectors available to any residence in Fostoria and the surrounding areas. Contact the Fire Division at 419-435-3206 for more information.

Tiffin Fire also assisted at the scene.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Andrew Lerman said his mom’s not out of the woods yet, but she is able to breathe on her own...
Woman with COVID-19 wakes up after 60 days in a coma, right before being taken off life support
One Santa in Colorado isn't letting the pandemic stand in his way of spreading holiday cheer.
Face mask advisory issued for holiday season due to rise in flu, COVID-19 cases
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Police respond to a shooting at a home on Caledonia Street in Toledo.
Shooting on Caledonia St. marks record-breaking 62nd homicide in Toledo

Latest News

The 38-year-old reportedly lost control of his vehicle while traveling at a high rate of speed.
Monroe man killed in high-speed crash
Nov. 20, 2021: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
Nov. 20, 2021: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
Nov. 20, 2021: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
Nov. 20, 2021: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
avon
Central Catholic falls on Avon two-point conversion in OT