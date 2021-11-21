Traffic
$100K donation for high school of fallen Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak

Maxton Soviak, a 2017 graduate of Edison High School, was identified as the Navy medic who was...
By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - CrossCountry Mortgage on Sunday announced a $100,000 donation to the high school of fallen Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak at the Cleveland Browns “Salute to Service” game against the Detroit Lions.

Soviak was killed in August in a bombing outside Kabul’s airport during the evacuations of Americans and Afghanistan residents.

The 22-year-old Berlin Heights native graduated in 2017 from Edison High School; he played on the Chargers football, wrestling and track teams.

Navy awards Purple Heart to Maxton Soviak, 1 of 13 US service members killed in Kabul bombing

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) hosted Soviak’s family members, coach and teammates during the game, where the donation was presented in an on-field ceremony.

How to donate to the Max Soviak Memorial Fund

According to a news release, the donation will be used for enhancements of the school’s athletic facilities.

It was accepted by the Soviak family and Edison High School Football Coach Jim Hall.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

