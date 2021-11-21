Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

11/20: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Rain for Sunday, flurries on Monday, then perhaps more rain come Thanksgiving.
By Derek Witt
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mostly cloudy tonight with lows near the freezing mark. Dry early Sunday morning, but some rain will arrive during the late morning and midday hours and continue into the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s with increasingly breezy conditions later in the day. A evening shower or two will be possible, then a few flurries for later Sunday night with lows around 30. Partly sunny and windy Monday with a flurry possible. Sunny Tuesday with highs around 40. Mostly cloudy and breezy Wednesday with highs near 50. Some rain will be possible on Thanksgiving with cloudy skies and highs in the mid-40s. Partly sunny and cooler Friday with a flurry possible and highs in the upper 30s. Partly sunny Saturday, highs near 40.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Andrew Lerman said his mom’s not out of the woods yet, but she is able to breathe on her own...
Woman with COVID-19 wakes up after 60 days in a coma, right before being taken off life support
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
One Santa in Colorado isn't letting the pandemic stand in his way of spreading holiday cheer.
Face mask advisory issued for holiday season due to rise in flu, COVID-19 cases
Elisa Molina's mother wants the public to help solve every murder in Toledo.
After surpassing homicide record, a plea for peace and justice on the streets of Toledo

Latest News

Nov. 20, 2021: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
Nov. 20, 2021: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
Nov. 20, 2021: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
Nov. 20, 2021: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
Nov. 20, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Nov. 20, 2021: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
11/19/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
11/19/21: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast