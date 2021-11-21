11/20: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mostly cloudy tonight with lows near the freezing mark. Dry early Sunday morning, but some rain will arrive during the late morning and midday hours and continue into the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s with increasingly breezy conditions later in the day. A evening shower or two will be possible, then a few flurries for later Sunday night with lows around 30. Partly sunny and windy Monday with a flurry possible. Sunny Tuesday with highs around 40. Mostly cloudy and breezy Wednesday with highs near 50. Some rain will be possible on Thanksgiving with cloudy skies and highs in the mid-40s. Partly sunny and cooler Friday with a flurry possible and highs in the upper 30s. Partly sunny Saturday, highs near 40.

