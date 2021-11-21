Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

About 80 thieves ransack department store near San Francisco

Police say three people were arrested while the majority got away after the large-scale theft.
Police say three people were arrested while the majority got away after the large-scale theft.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities and witnesses say about 80 people, some wearing ski masks and wielding crow bars, swarmed a department store in the San Francisco Bay Area, stealing merchandise before fleeing in dozens of cars.

Police say three people were arrested while the majority got away after the large-scale theft Saturday night at the Nordstrom in Walnut Creek.

The incident came a day after police said several high-end stores in San Francisco’s Union Square were broken into by a large group of people who smashed windows, stole merchandise, and then ran to waiting cars.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Maple and Weber early Sunday morning.
Two people killed in separate shootings overnight
The 38-year-old reportedly lost control of his vehicle while traveling at a high rate of speed.
Monroe man killed in high-speed crash
Elisa Molina's mother wants the public to help solve every murder in Toledo.
After surpassing homicide record, a plea for peace and justice on the streets of Toledo
Firefighters say there were no working smoke alarms in the home.
Woman, three young children lose everything in Fostoria house fire
avon
Central Catholic falls on Avon two-point conversion in OT

Latest News

FILE - An Israeli police officer stands guard as a religious Jew in Army uniform visits the...
Hamas gunman kills 1, hurts 4 in Jerusalem before police shoot him dead
The Northbound lanes on Reynolds Road will be shut down for several hours after a semi-truck...
Lane closures on Reynolds Road after semi rollover
This undated photo provided by Greater Manchester Police shows taxi driver David Perry and his...
Taxi driver hurt in UK blast says it’s a miracle he’s alive
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Biden’s political standing fuels Democratic worry about 2024