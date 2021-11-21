BG City Schools requiring masks starting Monday

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green City Schools will require face masks in all district buildings starting Monday, Nov. 22.

The new policy applies to all staff, students, and parents regardless of vaccination status.

Superintendent Francis Scruci made the announcement due to an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases after the district moved to make masks optional last month on Oct. 28.

One week after making masks optional, on Nov. 4, the district recorded 59 positive coronavirus cases. As of Nov. 18, the district recorded 154 cases -- a 161% increase.

Last week, BG City Schools had four staff members in isolation and 31 students in isolation, though the district suspected more positive cases will be reported after more test results come back. There are also 400 students who are under what’s called “mask to stay” status.

“As you can see from all of the data shared, our numbers are concerning and with the holidays around the corner and people moving indoors, we need to do all we can to slow the increases,” Superintendent Scruci said in a statement. “I encourage all to continue to practice proper hygiene practices including regularly washing hands thoroughly and maintaining social distancing whenever possible.”

