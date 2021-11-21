Traffic
Lane closures on Reynolds Road after semi rollover

The Northbound lanes on Reynolds Road will be shut down for several hours after a semi-truck...
The Northbound lanes on Reynolds Road will be shut down for several hours after a semi-truck rolled over on its side Sunday morning.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Northbound lanes on Reynolds Road will be shut down for several hours after a semi-truck rolled over on its side Sunday morning.

Maumee Police said the driver of the truck was heading East on Dussel Drive, turning left on Northbound Reynolds when he lost control and the semi rolled over. Officials on the scene said they were unsure what caused the trailer to roll, but it’s possible the load carrying 30,000 pounds of decals shifted. The driver will be cited for failure to control.

The southbound lanes on Reynolds are still open. The northbound turn lane from Dussel will be closed for several hours as well.

