Nov. 21, 2021: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast

A rainy end to the weekend will give way to a cold start to the new work week.
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TODAY: Cloudy with rain through mid afternoon. High 47. TONIGHT: Windy and cold. Low 29. MONDAY: Partly cloudy with flurries possible. High 37. EXTENDED: Dry Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 40s. Wednesday will turn breezy with increasing clouds. Thanksgiving will bring rain showers, with highs staying in the mid 40s. Breezy with flurries Friday, with a cooler and dry start to the weekend.

11/20: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
