Pedestrian hit by car in Findlay

Pedestrian struck in Findlay
Pedestrian struck in Findlay(WPTA)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A North Baltimore man was hit by a car in Findlay Sunday morning.

It happened near the intersection of Broad Ave. and West Trenton Ave. around 11:30 a.m.

According to Findlay Police, Terry Steinfurth, 62, of Toledo, was turning onto W. Trenton from Broad when his Dodge Charger hit Alexander Conners, 28, of North Baltimore. Terry had a green turn arrow and the traffic signal had a “don’t walk” sign.

Conners was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was cited for disobedience to a traffic control device.

