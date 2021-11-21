Pedestrian hit by car in Findlay

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A North Baltimore man was hit by a car in Findlay Sunday morning.

It happened near the intersection of Broad Ave. and West Trenton Ave. around 11:30 a.m.

According to Findlay Police, Terry Steinfurth, 62, of Toledo, was turning onto W. Trenton from Broad when his Dodge Charger hit Alexander Conners, 28, of North Baltimore. Terry had a green turn arrow and the traffic signal had a “don’t walk” sign.

Conners was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was cited for disobedience to a traffic control device.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.