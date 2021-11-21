Pedestrian hit by car in Findlay
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A North Baltimore man was hit by a car in Findlay Sunday morning.
It happened near the intersection of Broad Ave. and West Trenton Ave. around 11:30 a.m.
According to Findlay Police, Terry Steinfurth, 62, of Toledo, was turning onto W. Trenton from Broad when his Dodge Charger hit Alexander Conners, 28, of North Baltimore. Terry had a green turn arrow and the traffic signal had a “don’t walk” sign.
Conners was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was cited for disobedience to a traffic control device.
