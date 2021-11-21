Traffic
Perrysburg Schools requiring masks starting Monday

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Perrysburg Schools community will be required to wear masks inside all district buildings starting Monday, Nov. 22.

The rules apply to all staff, students, and visitors regardless of vaccination status. The mask requirement will last through at least Thursday, Dec. 16. The district made the announcement on Sunday, citing an uptick in community spread of COVID-19.

The district reported 67 new coronavirus cases in the district in the last week, which it said was nearly double the number of positive cases recorded in a week’s time throughout the entire COVID pandemic. In addition to the 67 new cases last week, the district said there were 70 emails in the COVID-19 mailbox on Friday at 5:00 p.m. that have not yet been processed -- and may include more positive cases.

It’s a 176% increase from last school year’s highest number of new cases in a single week, according to the announcement. At that time, the district changed to a virtual learning plan.

“We are hearing from families and employees alike that the inability to effectively contact trace and notify families in a timely fashion is creating significant problems for families to manage their child’s health and make timely health decisions,” said Tom Hosler, Superintendent. “Recent conversations with the Wood County Health Department, where district leaders shared their concerns about the inability to keep up with cases, provided no immediate relief as cases are surging across the county. The school district is working on behalf of the health department because it can more quickly contact trace and notify families of exposure.”

The announcement notes that the district is seriously understaffed for substitute teachers. Hosler called the mask requirement the best chance to keep students in the classroom.

You can read the message to families in its entirety here.

