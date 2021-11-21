“A Story Worth Living” premieres in Maumee

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A local film maker is in the spotlight as her movie makes its local premiere. “A Story Worth Living” was shot almost emtirely in Northwest Ohio and returned home Saturday night.

“A Story Worth Living” played for local audiences for the first time Saturday night. The Maumee Indoor Theater hosted the premiere for dozens of fans of local art.

“We want to support our local artists, and I believe there is an immense amount of talent in the Toledo area,” says Amy Morrissey, a Monclova resident.

“If anybody would see the films and short films and productions that come out of Toledo, they would be so impressed. And Toledo is very underrated, it really is, there’s so much talent and creativity here,” says the film’s assistant director, Kayla Elizabeth.

Northwest Ohio native Vanessa Leonard wrote, directed, and starred in the movie. The film has been shown all over the world, with screenings from Atlanta to the Netherlands. But it all started right here in Toledo, making the local premiere a special event for Leonard.

“Tonight’s the first night that truly friends and family can come see it - see the hard work that the cast and crew put in, and it’s been about 5 years in the making, so it’s about time,” she says.

“Excited that it’s been around the globe, featured in film festivals around the globe and across the country, and it started here in Northwest Ohio,” says Monclova resident Thomas Morrissey.

The film explores themes of mental health and depression, and a portion of the premiere’s proceeds will go to the Zepf Center. Leonard says the message is resonating with viewers across the globe.

“Honestly they’re just looking for an outlet, and if my fictional drama movie is what starts that conversation, then I’m grateful for the opportunity,” she says.

You can still watch the movie, as well as a Q&A session with the cast and crew, from the comfort of your living room. The link is available on the film’s website on Saturday, November 20 and Saturday, November 27. It is only active for 24 hours each day. The streaming option is $6.

