Two people killed in separate shootings overnight

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people are dead after two separate shootings overnight.

The first happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Lagrange Street.

Toledo Police said officers were dispatched to a Shotspotter alert in the area and found Dale Griffin, 51, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. Investigators at the scene told 13abc multiple shots were fired in that incident. TPD did not identify any suspects in the shooting.

Just hours later, officers were dispatched to Weber and Maple on another Shotspotter alert around 3:30 a.m. They found an unidentified person suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police have not identified any suspects at this time.

Authorities ruled both incidents as homicides and remain under investigation. Those with information can contact Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

The two fatal shootings Sunday morning come after the City of Toledo recorded a record-breaking number of homicides in a single year last week. Toledo has now seen 64 homicides thus far in 2021.

