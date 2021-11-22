Traffic
11/21: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Blustery with flurries possible Monday, then rain is likely on Thanksgiving.
By Derek Witt
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TONIGHT: Becoming windy with an evening shower, then a flurry will be possible later tonight with lows around 30. MONDAY: Partly cloudy and blustery with a flurry possible and highs in the mid to upper 30s. MONDAY NIGHT: Winds diminish and skies clear but cold with lows in the mid-20s and wind chills in the teens. EXTENDED: Sunny Tuesday with highs in the low 40s. Breezy Wednesday with increasing clouds and highs around 50. Rain likely for Thanksgiving with highs in the mid-40s, then blustery with a flurry possible on Black Friday; highs in the mid-30s.

