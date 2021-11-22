Traffic
11/22: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Dry lead-up to a wet Thanksgiving
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
We’re starting this week how we ended the last: sunny and chilly! We’ll likely wake up again Tuesday to windchills in the teens and more sun, though we’re now eyeing a wet Thanksgiving Thursday (1/4″ to 1/2″ likely) and chilly Black Friday, with light snow showers possible heading into the weekend.

