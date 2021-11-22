11/22: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

We’re starting this week how we ended the last: sunny and chilly! We’ll likely wake up again Tuesday to windchills in the teens and more sun, though we’re now eyeing a wet Thanksgiving Thursday (1/4″ to 1/2″ likely) and chilly Black Friday, with light snow showers possible heading into the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.