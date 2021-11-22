$1M bond for man accused of kidnapping Stark County 5-year-old

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of kidnapping a five-year-old Jackson Township girl was arraigned in Massillon Municipal Court Monday morning.

The judge ordered him held on a $1 million bond.

Jonathan Stinnet, 36, allegedly kidnapped the little girl on Nov. 11.

According to a 911 call released to 19 News, the child’s mother told a dispatcher that her babysitter’s boyfriend said he was going to take the girl to a McDonald’s to go to the bathroom.

The mother said the babysitter contacted her after growing concerned when Stinnett failed to return. That’s when she called 911.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert and Stinnet and the little girl were found in Bloomington, Illinois around 6 p.m. on Nov. 12.

The child was returned to her family and Stinnet remained in custody in Illinois until he was extradited back to Ohio this past weekend.

The judge also ordered that Stinnett have no contact with the victim or her family.

“It also means nobody on your behalf can have contact with the family so Mr. Stinnett do not try to have any of your family, friends, or acquaintances reach out to the victim’s family,” said Judge Andrea Scassa.

Stinnet has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 29.

