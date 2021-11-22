Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

$1M bond for man accused of kidnapping Stark County 5-year-old

Jonathan Stinnett (Source: Jackson Township Police)
Jonathan Stinnett (Source: Jackson Township Police)(McLean County Sheriff's Office)
By Julia Bingel and Tiarra Braddock
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of kidnapping a five-year-old Jackson Township girl was arraigned in Massillon Municipal Court Monday morning.

The judge ordered him held on a $1 million bond.

Jonathan Stinnet, 36, allegedly kidnapped the little girl on Nov. 11.

According to a 911 call released to 19 News, the child’s mother told a dispatcher that her babysitter’s boyfriend said he was going to take the girl to a McDonald’s to go to the bathroom.

The mother said the babysitter contacted her after growing concerned when Stinnett failed to return. That’s when she called 911.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert and Stinnet and the little girl were found in Bloomington, Illinois around 6 p.m. on Nov. 12.

The child was returned to her family and Stinnet remained in custody in Illinois until he was extradited back to Ohio this past weekend.

The judge also ordered that Stinnett have no contact with the victim or her family.

“It also means nobody on your behalf can have contact with the family so Mr. Stinnett do not try to have any of your family, friends, or acquaintances reach out to the victim’s family,” said Judge Andrea Scassa.

Stinnet has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 29.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Maple and Weber early Sunday morning.
Two people killed in separate shootings Sunday morning
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Police were on the scene of an assault in the 700 block of Utah St. on Monday, Nov. 22.
Police identify victim in East Toledo assault
The Northbound lanes on Reynolds Road will be shut down for several hours after a semi-truck...
Reynolds Road reopens after semi rollover

Latest News

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Maybe not outside, but inside the Manor House at...
Holidays at the Manor House returns, nominated for favorite historic holiday home tour
13abc Timesaver Traffic
TIMESAVER TRAFFIC: Road closures on Dorr St. scheduled for Tuesday
Investigators with the Hancock County Sheriff's Office have no motive or suspect
Man arrested for the alleged murder of his wife
Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield’s wife responds to critics after win
GRAPHIC: Three dogs shot, killed by officer during alleged attack