AAA expecting nearly 2.2 travellers on Ohio roadways during holiday weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Get ready for a return to holiday traffic this week.

AAA is predicting the largest single-year increase in Thanksgiving travel since 2005 with nearly 2.2 million Ohioans hitting the road between Thursday and Sunday.

With the extra holiday traffic, the Ohio Department of Transportation will suspend roadwork and open as many lanes as possible. However, work zones on I-75 in Toledo, Dayton, and Cincinnati, I-70 in Springfield and Zanesville, I-70/71 in downtown Columbus, and I-76 and I-77 in Akron are among those where drivers could encounter delays.

A map of all active work zones, updated traffic conditions, and nearly 1,000 live traffic cameras is available at OHGO.com or on the OHGO app.

During the Thanksgiving holiday reporting period last year, there were 11 fatal crashes that killed 11 people on Ohio’s roadways. Five of those fatalities were the result of impaired driving and four were unbuckled when a seatbelt was available. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Troopers will have an increased presence on Ohio’s roadways to promote a safe Thanksgiving holiday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.