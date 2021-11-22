Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Adrian driver sent to hospital after Monday crash in Ohio

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 17-year-old from Adrian, Michigan was flown to the hospital after a serious crash Monday morning in Fulton County.

The 17-year-old was traveling south on County Road 21 in a Volkswagen Jetta around 8 a.m. when he failed to yield at the stop sign at County Road B, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. His vehicle was struck by an SUV, driven by a 58-year-old woman from Archbold.

Both cars ended up on the south side of County Road B. The Jetta came to rest on its side.

The Adrian juvenile was flown to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

OSHP is continuing to investigate the crash.

