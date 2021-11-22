Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Assault victim taken to hospital after Monday incident

Police were on the scene of an assault in the 700 block of Utah St. on Monday, Nov. 22.
Police were on the scene of an assault in the 700 block of Utah St. on Monday, Nov. 22.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was found injured in an East Toledo street after an assault on Monday morning.

Police arrived on the scene in the 700 block of Utah St. before 5 a.m. Police and a witness said one man was assaulting another in the street. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police have released no other details about the incident, including the name or condition of the victim. Police have a person of interest, but they have not released his identity.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Maple and Weber early Sunday morning.
Two people killed in separate shootings Sunday morning
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
The Northbound lanes on Reynolds Road will be shut down for several hours after a semi-truck...
Reynolds Road reopens after semi rollover
Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center...
Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute
Pedestrian struck in Findlay
Pedestrian hit by car in Findlay

Latest News

The Glendale location has been selling the juices at a record pace.
Grocery stores bustling with pre-Thanksgiving activity
t giving
Thanksgiving grocery outlook
Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield’s wife responds to critics after win
Lebron James and Isaiah Stewart separated during brawl in Detroit