Assault victim taken to hospital after Monday incident

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was found injured in an East Toledo street after an assault on Monday morning.

Police arrived on the scene in the 700 block of Utah St. before 5 a.m. Police and a witness said one man was assaulting another in the street. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police have released no other details about the incident, including the name or condition of the victim. Police have a person of interest, but they have not released his identity.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.