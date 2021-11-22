Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Disalle Bridge project on schedule

We’ve been dodging orange barrels on I-75 near downtown for years. And construction workers are still hard at work on that reconstruction project over the Maumee River.
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been three years since ODOT started the massive rebuild project on the DiSalle Bridge, and so far, things are going smoothly. And if the project stays on track, Brian French, Area Engineer with ODOT District 2 tells 13abc, “There’s not going to be any changes to traffic from here to the end of the job. It’ll pretty much stay the way it is until mid to late-2023.”

From closing exit ramps, reopening new ones, and taking down parts of the old bridge, it’s been a busy few years. Now, project managers with the Ohio Department of Transportation say the project is going off the existing roadway this winter.

French explains, “We’re hoping to get a lot of the substructure work done. We’re really concentrating on that because we need to get the bridge built and up so we can flip the causeway to the other side of the river.”

That causeway is made up of tons and tons of stones, providing a ground to work on the bridge from. And the remaining section of the old bridge still needs to come down.

“There could be some big booms coming in the future, yes,” says French. “We have to close down 75 when we do it, and we don’t really want to close down 75 in the middle of the day.”

But just like in September, there won’t be a heads up. “It’s not because we don’t want to tell anybody, it’s purely for safety.”

ODOT also provided an update on a September incident, when engineers noticed a shift in an embankment on the north side of the project.

Mike Benton is a Project Engineer with ODOT District 2. He tells 13abc, “Back in September, we had a temporary retaining wall on southbound I-75, where traffic is currently, we noticed some movement in it. It appears to have stabilized, so we continue to work.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Maple and Weber early Sunday morning.
Two people killed in separate shootings Sunday morning
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Police were on the scene of an assault in the 700 block of Utah St. on Monday, Nov. 22.
Police identify victim in East Toledo assault
The Northbound lanes on Reynolds Road will be shut down for several hours after a semi-truck...
Reynolds Road reopens after semi rollover

Latest News

Toledo police are working to piece together the homicides.
Two people killed in separate shootings Sunday morning
There will be barricades to every vehicle entrance on the parade route
Maumee has extra safety measures in place for holiday race and parade
Disalle Bridge project on schedule
Disalle Bridge project on schedule
Trucks and barriers will be used to block vehicles from the parade and race routes
Extra safety measures in place in Maumee for holiday events