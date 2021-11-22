Traffic
GRAPHIC: Three dogs shot, killed by officer during alleged attack

Police say the dogs were killed when their owners were unable to subdue them while they attacked a man on the ground.
(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three dogs, described by police as pit bulls, were shot and killed by a Toledo Police officer who was attempting to stop the animals from further injuring a man over the weekend.

According to police, officers were called to a dog attack in the 1000-block of Ewing Sunday morning. When they arrived, the officers found the dogs attacking Shawn Lothery, 52, while he was laying on the ground.

The owners of the dogs were unable to subdue them, according to police, which is why one officer fired three shots, killing each of the dogs. Officers then discovered the dogs had attacked a second person. Both victims were transported to Mercy Health St. Vincent’s Medical Center for treatment.

Video captured by witnesses and posted to social media shows that one dog was not immediately killed by the gunshot and officers did not fire a second shot to end its life more quickly.

WARNING: THIS VIDEO IS GRAPHIC

Toledo police shoot dogs attacking a man

Posted by Police videos on Sunday, November 21, 2021

According to the Toledo Police Department Manual, lethal force is permitted if an officer fears for the life or safety of themselves or a civilian. The manual also states that the officer may only fire until they have ended the immediate threat. It is possible that this is the reason officers did not fire additional shots despite urging from witnesses.

13abc has reached out to police for additional information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

