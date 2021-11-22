Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Holidays at the Manor House returns, nominated for favorite historic holiday home tour

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The annual Holidays at the Manor House is scheduled to return as an in-person event starting Dec. 4 at Wildwood.

This year, reservations for time slots are required -- though many have already been booked. Admission is free and masks are required regardless of vaccination status. The events run through Dec. 12.

The Toledo tradition is nominated for USA Today’s Readers’ Choice favorite historic holiday home tour. You can vote for it here. Other notable nominees include Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, and the Biltmore in Asheville, North Carolina.

Visitors can tour the house and walk along the illuminated trails on the grounds. Those interested can also visit Metroparks Hall for the model train exhibit by the Swanton Area Railroad and Model Club.

Those interested in reserving a time slot can do so here or by calling 419-407-9810. Group tours are also available on Dec. 13 and 14.

