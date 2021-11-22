Lebron James and Isaiah Stewart separated during brawl in Detroit
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
DETROIT, MICHIGAN (WOIO) - LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart got into a brawl during the Detroit Pistons VS Los Angeles Lakers game.
James was ejected for a flagrant 2 foul after hitting Stewart’s eye.
The players had to be separated as the brawl continued with Stewart having to be restrained from attempting to reach James.
Stewart was ejected from the game for two technical fouls.
