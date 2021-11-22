Lebron James and Isaiah Stewart separated during brawl in Detroit

DETROIT, MICHIGAN (WOIO) - LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart got into a brawl during the Detroit Pistons VS Los Angeles Lakers game.

James was ejected for a flagrant 2 foul after hitting Stewart’s eye.

LeBron has been ejected after this flagrant 2 foul pic.twitter.com/CLbr3h6Zrz — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 22, 2021

The players had to be separated as the brawl continued with Stewart having to be restrained from attempting to reach James.

LeBron and Isaiah Stewart get into it 😳



Wow. pic.twitter.com/VJFntCo6cY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 22, 2021

Stewart was ejected from the game for two technical fouls.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.