Man arrested for the alleged murder of his wife

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities arrested a man on accused of a murder in Hancock County.

On Monday, detectives arrested Brian Ziessler, 65, for the murder of his wife, Sherri Lynn Ziessler, 59. The sheriff’s office said he was taken into police custody without incident and is being held at the Hancock County Justice Center.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call on Monday, Nov. 15, just after 6:00 a.m. Deputies met up with the caller, Brian Ziessler, and found the body of Sherri Ziessler inside the home. She had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities have not released any possible motive in the alleged murder.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was brought in to help the investigation, along with the Findlay Police Department. The Lucas County Coroner’s Office is also involved in the investigation.

