Maumee has extra safety measures in place for holiday race and parade

The events will be held in uptown Maumee this Sunday.
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Much like at the parade in Waukesha, WI, the streets of uptown Maumee will be filled with thousands of people for the Holiday Hustle 5k and Holiday Light Parade. The majority of the city’s police officers will be on duty and a number of extra safety measures will be in place.

“You have to anticipate what is the worst thing that can happen, and be prepared. We bring in all our big city trucks and block every possible intersection there is,” says Mayor Rich Carr.

Mayor Carr says the extra safety measures were put in place several years ago. And it’s not just streets, he says things like alleys will also be blocked and sidewalks will be secured. “Every possible entrance where a vehicle could enter our police will make sure they are blocked off in advance, and they’ll stay that way after the event.”

Police Chief Josh Sprow says there is a big change this year. The day of the week for the run and parade was changed. “We did move it from Saturday to Sunday this year for safety reasons. Part of that is that we expect less impaired drivers on a Sunday during a holiday weekend.”

Chief Sprow says the plan is to continue adding safety measures for big events like the holiday parade. “We have been looking for some time to purchase hardened barriers like water or cement that can be put out in advance by our service department. Do you plan to do it within the next year? We should be able to buy them for next year.”

Mayor Carr says it’s important to keep family-friendly events going strong for future generations. “We can’t let our quality of life be ruined by attacks like this. We spend a little extra money to make sure we’re safe, that’s really all you can do. It is important to keep family-friendly events going.”

To learn more about the Maumee holiday events, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

