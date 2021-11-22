November 22nd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cold temperatures will settle into the area today. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30s with a mostly sunny sky. Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 40. Wednesday will be around 50 with morning sunshine. Rain is likely on Thanksgiving with a high in the middle 40s. A few snow showers are possible Thursday night into Friday. There is another chance of a snow shower on Sunday. Highs next weekend will stay in the upper 30s.

