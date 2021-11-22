Traffic
November 22nd Weather Forecast

Cold & Sunny Early Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cold temperatures will settle into the area today. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30s with a mostly sunny sky. Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 40. Wednesday will be around 50 with morning sunshine. Rain is likely on Thanksgiving with a high in the middle 40s. A few snow showers are possible Thursday night into Friday. There is another chance of a snow shower on Sunday. Highs next weekend will stay in the upper 30s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

