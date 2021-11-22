Thanksgiving grocery outlook

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and that means the grocery stores are packed.

“We’ve had crowds just beyond belief today,” says Isaac Stanford, store manager at Monnette’s Market on Glendale.

The market is bustling with families stocking up for Thursday’s feasts, and it’s only going to get busier.

Jaelyn Hall is out on Sunday trying to beat the weekday crowds.

“We came out this year a little bit earlier because we knew how hard it was last year and we just wanted to make sure we were prepared,” she says.

Stanford says that his store’s shoppers don’t have to worry about finding their favorite items.

“I would definitely say that we’re more prepared than last year. Everybody’s kind of got accustomed to COVID and so everyone’s trying to make the most of spending time with their families,” he says.

But that doesn’t mean it’s all going to be exactly the same. Stanford says that prices are up, so families can expect to dish out a little extra.

Shoppers are also buying different items these days. The market’s cold pressed juices have been flying off the shelves like never before.

“It’s amazing, things like turmeric, ginger, things that are really good for your body for fighting off the flu,” he says.

Now that she has everything she needs, Hall is looking forward to being surrounded by family.

“Very thankful,” she says.

While Monnette’s has managed to avoid the worst of the supply chain issues, it’s not immune to the labor shortage. The store is hiring, but Stanford says he has a great team that works hard, and he’s confident they’ll get through the season just fine.

