TIMESAVER TRAFFIC: Road closures on Dorr St. scheduled for Tuesday

13abc Timesaver Traffic
13abc Timesaver Traffic(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Part of Dorr Street will be closed on Tuesday for utility work.

The City of Toledo announced that eastbound Dorr Street between Greenhills Road and Byrne Road will be closed Tuesday starting at 9:00 a.m. and is expected to reopen by the end of the day.

The city is establishing a detour via Richards road to Hill Avenue to Byrne Road.

