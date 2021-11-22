TIMESAVER TRAFFIC: Road closures on Dorr St. scheduled for Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Part of Dorr Street will be closed on Tuesday for utility work.

The City of Toledo announced that eastbound Dorr Street between Greenhills Road and Byrne Road will be closed Tuesday starting at 9:00 a.m. and is expected to reopen by the end of the day.

The city is establishing a detour via Richards road to Hill Avenue to Byrne Road.

