TLCHD offering free at-home COVID-19 tests

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Health Department is offering free at-home COVID-19 tests this week.

The grab-and-go antigen tests will be distributed Monday, Nov. 22 - Wednesday, Nov. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The tests will be given out at the Lucas County Rec Center in the Rec Hall 2 front lot on Monday and Tuesday. They will also be available at the UAW Hall parking lot on Ashland Avenue on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The distribution is in an effort to minimize the spread of coronavirus during holiday gatherings. Abbott’s BinaxNOW test kits will be provided, which take about 15 minutes.

Health officials said people should stay home and isolate for 10 days if they test positive. If symptoms develop after testing positive, people can start to be around others again after

10 days since symptoms first appeared or date of test (whichever is earlier) and

24 hours with no fever without the use of fever-reducing medications

You can find details about the rapid tests here and more information about COVID-19 here.

