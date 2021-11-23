Traffic
11/23: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Wet Thanksgiving, chilly Black Friday
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Another sunny and chilly start, with lows bottoming out at 25F in Toledo -- the coldest morning since April 2nd! Clouds will build in Wednesday with highs near 50, with a wet Thanksgiving on tap. Most of the rain (about 1/4″ for most) should fall in the morning, with slowly-clearing skies through the night. That will also usher in colder temps and possible snowflakes for Black Friday shoppers.

