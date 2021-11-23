Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Biden administration tries to drive down gas prices

By David Ade
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Concerns over rising gas prices are now demanding some action.

Tuesday, the Biden Administration announced a plan to help drive down how much people are paying at the pump by authorizing use of 50 million barrels of oil from the nation’s petroleum reserve.

The U.S. consumed about 21 million barrels of oil a day in September, so this release would be used up in less than three days at that rate.

Democrats on Capitol Hill praised the move to ease the financial burden on middle class families.

We saw critical statements from Republicans like Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.).

Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) even publicly opposed this move.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau asked Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm about the criticism.

Granholm said, “The president’s policies have nothing to do with gas prices. As you see today, it is solely oil on a global market. Countries all around the world are seeing the same phenomenon, which is why a number of countries that have also strategic petroleum reserves are going to release some of their supply as well to bring down prices. So those arguments are simply not true.”

Granholm said fuel from the reserve will begin moving into the marketplace in the next few weeks. She said it’s not exactly known how far prices at the pump will fall by Christmas.

The United Kingdom, India, China, South Korea, and Japan have all also agreed to release parts of their own petroleum reserves to try and bring prices down globally.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on the 700 block of Woodland Avenue
14-year-old boy dies after being shot overnight in Toledo
GRAPHIC: Three dogs shot, killed by officer during alleged attack
Multiple people were shot in a duplex on S. Detroit on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Two people taken to hospital after S. Toledo duplex targeted by gunfire
A fire broke out after an explosion at Toledo Refinery Tuesday morning.
No workers hurt in Toledo Refinery fire
Brian Ziesseler, of Findlay, was arrested for the alleged murder of his wife, Sherri Ziessler,...
Man arrested for the alleged murder of his wife

Latest News

Imagination Station figures out what's next after levy defeat
What’s next for Imagination Station after levy defeat
Republican Mike Carey will face off against Democrat State Rep. Allison Russo in the Ohio...
Trump and Biden backed candidates face off in Ohio special election
Kids enjoyed trick or treating at the Toledo Zoo.
Toledo Zoo asks for less money from Lucas County taxpayers
FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
Government: Dylann Roof’s death sentence should stand
President Joe Biden walks from the podium after speaking about the end of the war in...
Republican US legislator from Ohio says he filed articles of impeachment against President Biden