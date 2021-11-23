Crews on scene of suspicious Woodland Ave. house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in West Toledo.

Crews were called to the 700 block of Woodland Ave. around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. There were no victims reported, but two dogs were rescued.

According to officials on the scene, they are investigating the fire as a suspicious incident. They believe the fire may have started on the backside of the house.

