Crews on scene of suspicious Woodland Ave. house fire

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:53 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in West Toledo.

Crews were called to the 700 block of Woodland Ave. around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. There were no victims reported, but two dogs were rescued.

According to officials on the scene, they are investigating the fire as a suspicious incident. They believe the fire may have started on the backside of the house.

