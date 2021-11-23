Traffic
Fire at Toledo Refinery closes nearby roads

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - A fire after an explosion has closed roads around the Toledo Refinery on Tuesday morning, according to Oregon Police.

Pickle Rd. is closed from Woodville to Patchen roads.

Residents in the area reported hearing and feeling a loud explosion. According to Oregon dispatch, there have been no evacuations. Smoke can be seen from the area.

13abc has a crew at the scene and will update as more information becomes available.

Authorities have closed roads around the Toledo Refinery due to a fire on Tuesday, Nov. 23.(WTVG)

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

