Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Lucas County COVID hospitalizations at highest rate since pandemic began

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County is seeing its highest hospitalization rate since the pandemic started.

According to the Lucas County Health Department, COVID cases are up, but the more concerning trend is the high number of hospitalizations.

The challenge now becomes the threat of hospitals having to go on by-pass because there’s no capacity to treat more patients.

That is what happened a couple of months ago when all hospitals in Lucas County went on by-pass one night. When this happens then there is an emergency procedure that goes into place to alternate hospitals to take patients to.

This ensures no person will be turned away for treatment.

Lucas County Health Commissioner Dr. Eric Zgodzinski says the other concern is the ability to treat other health conditions like heart attacks and stroke.

The best way to keep hospitals open is to do your best to protect yourself by masking up and getting vaccinated.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on the 700 block of Woodland Avenue
14-year-old boy dies after being shot overnight in Toledo
GRAPHIC: Three dogs shot, killed by officer during alleged attack
Multiple people were shot in a duplex on S. Detroit on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Two people taken to hospital after S. Toledo duplex targeted by gunfire
A fire broke out after an explosion at Toledo Refinery Tuesday morning.
No workers hurt in Toledo Refinery fire
Brian Ziesseler, of Findlay, was arrested for the alleged murder of his wife, Sherri Ziessler,...
Man arrested for the alleged murder of his wife

Latest News

The reason behind the increase is not clear
LC4 seeing more cases of dogs abandoned in homes
adoption day
Michigan girl, 5, shares her Adoption Day story
Toledo police have no motive or suspects
An 8th grader is shot and killed on the streets of Toledo
Adoption Day In Michigan