Lucas County COVID hospitalizations at highest rate since pandemic began

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County is seeing its highest hospitalization rate since the pandemic started.

According to the Lucas County Health Department, COVID cases are up, but the more concerning trend is the high number of hospitalizations.

The challenge now becomes the threat of hospitals having to go on by-pass because there’s no capacity to treat more patients.

That is what happened a couple of months ago when all hospitals in Lucas County went on by-pass one night. When this happens then there is an emergency procedure that goes into place to alternate hospitals to take patients to.

This ensures no person will be turned away for treatment.

Lucas County Health Commissioner Dr. Eric Zgodzinski says the other concern is the ability to treat other health conditions like heart attacks and stroke.

The best way to keep hospitals open is to do your best to protect yourself by masking up and getting vaccinated.

