Man found guilty in 2019 murder of Emilia Guerrero

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has been found guilty of murder and felonious assault charges in the 2019 killing of a Toledo woman.

On Monday, a jury found Lorenzo Morales guilty of two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault in the 2019 murder of Emilia Guerrero. She was found dead in her apartment in August of 2019 from stab wounds and a gunshot wound to the back. Morales was Guerrero’s partner. He will be sentenced on Dec. 13, 2021.

Another man, Brian Morales-Rivero, was found guilty of obstruction of justice charges in relation to Guerrero’s murder.

