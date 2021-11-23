Michigan girl, 5, shares her Adoption Day story

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Michigan celebrated Adoption Day on Tuesday.

Bill and Christina Mulkey were able to mark the occasion by adopting their 5-year old foster daughter Olivia.

The couple has had Olivia in their care as foster parents since she was 8 months old.

Christina says “We got our foster license [so] in case she fell into the system, we could catch her.”

At any given time there are 12,000 children in foster care in Michigan. And nationwide there are an estimated 114,000 children who need adoptive families.

The foster parent process in Michigan takes about six months of paperwork, background checks, and training. But the Mulkey’s say it’s well worth the effort because, at the end of it, they were able to add an adorable little girl to their family.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.