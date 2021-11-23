Traffic
Multiple people shot on S. Detroit

Multiple people were shot in a duplex on S. Detroit on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Multiple people were shot in a duplex on S. Detroit on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:22 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple people were injured after a gunman opened fire on a duplex in South Toledo on Tuesday morning.

Toledo Police were called to the scene in the 4700 block of S. Detroit, near the Anthony Wayne Trail, just before 2 a.m.

A lieutenant said at least one person fired into the duplex multiple times. More than one person was critically injured, but police could not supply an exact number of victims at the time.

