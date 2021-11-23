Multiple people shot on S. Detroit

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple people were injured after a gunman opened fire on a duplex in South Toledo on Tuesday morning.

Toledo Police were called to the scene in the 4700 block of S. Detroit, near the Anthony Wayne Trail, just before 2 a.m.

A lieutenant said at least one person fired into the duplex multiple times. More than one person was critically injured, but police could not supply an exact number of victims at the time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.