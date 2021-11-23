Northwest Ohio seeing highest COVID-19 spread in the state

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising across Ohio but the most significant spread is happening in Northwest Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The ODH Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, said the case rate in NW Ohio is far higher than other areas. According to the Centers for Disease and Control, anything over 100 is considered a high rate of transmission.

“When we aggregate the data at a regional level, Northwest Ohio emerges as our state’s highest region coming in at 742.4 cases per 100,000 residents” Vanderhoff said. “The lowest region, by comparison, is Southwest Ohio at 401.9 cases per 100,000.”

The high rate of Coronavirus transmission comes just ahead of the holiday season and health officials are raising concern about further spread from family gatherings.

Dr. Ben Robison, the Wood County Health Commissioner, said that there’s been an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases 2-3 weeks after every holiday throughout the pandemic. He said being cautious could help stop that spread. That’s why local health departments are offering free COVID-19 rapid tests for people to use ahead of their holiday gatherings. To limit the spread during the holidays, Robison also suggested having a family plan to self-monitor for possible symptoms and stay home if any are detected.

Health officials continue to advise that getting vaccinated against Coronavirus is the best way to protect yourself and others against the virus. During Tuesday’s ODH briefing, Vanderhoff and Robison said that the benefit from the vaccines can be seen in Wood County.

Wood County has a higher vaccination rate than other surrounding counties in the region and is seeing less dramatic community spread in turn.

While vaccines can limit the spread by decreasing the likelihood of becoming infected by the virus, the health officials said the greatest benefit of the shots is to protect you from more serious outcomes like hospitalization or death from COVID-19.

