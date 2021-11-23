November 23rd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny today with a high near 40. Wednesday will bring morning sunshine and increasing afternoon clouds. Highs will be around 50. Light rain is likely on Thanksgiving, especially in the morning and early afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 40s. Friday through next Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the middle 30s to around 40. There is a chance of snow showers on Sunday.

