Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

November 23rd Weather Forecast

Cool Today, Rain For Thanksgiving
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:57 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny today with a high near 40. Wednesday will bring morning sunshine and increasing afternoon clouds. Highs will be around 50. Light rain is likely on Thanksgiving, especially in the morning and early afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 40s. Friday through next Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the middle 30s to around 40. There is a chance of snow showers on Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Three dogs shot, killed by officer during alleged attack
Investigators with the Hancock County Sheriff's Office have no motive or suspect
Man arrested for the alleged murder of his wife
Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Maple and Weber early Sunday morning.
Two people killed in separate shootings Sunday morning
Police were on the scene of an assault in the 700 block of Utah St. on Monday, Nov. 22.
Police identify victim in East Toledo assault
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say

Latest News

November 23rd Weather Forecast
November 23rd Weather Forecast
11/22/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/22/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/22/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/22/21: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
11/22/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
11/22/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast