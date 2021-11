CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will announce details of a statewide rollout of body-worn cameras for all Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Richard Fambro will also participate in the news conference.

Today at 2 p.m., Governor DeWine and @OSHP Col. Richard Fambro will outline plans to outfit troopers statewide with body-worn cameras and new in-car camera systems. https://t.co/DWS3G2SJwS pic.twitter.com/qG56U2fePR — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 23, 2021

