Police searching for suspect who stole purse from parked car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police released a video of a woman who stole a purse from a car parked in a driveway of a home in the 4100 block of Woodmont Rd. on October 13.

A police report said the video is from a security camera the home’s landlord had installed. It shows a woman approaching the passenger door, opening it, and taking the purse from the seat.

The 24-year-old victim told police she is now concerned for her safety as well as her family’s safety.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Posted by Toledo Police Department on Tuesday, November 23, 2021

