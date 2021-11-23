Police searching for suspect who stole purse from parked car
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police released a video of a woman who stole a purse from a car parked in a driveway of a home in the 4100 block of Woodmont Rd. on October 13.
A police report said the video is from a security camera the home’s landlord had installed. It shows a woman approaching the passenger door, opening it, and taking the purse from the seat.
The 24-year-old victim told police she is now concerned for her safety as well as her family’s safety.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.
