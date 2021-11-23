Traffic
Teen hospitalized in overnight shooting

Toledo Police say a suspect in a Black SUV fired shots at the teen and a witness
It happened on the 700 block of Woodland Avenue
It happened on the 700 block of Woodland Avenue(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:19 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A teen is in the hospital after a shooting in Toledo.

It happened shortly before midnight on the 700 block of Woodland Avenue near Ewing Street and Dorr Street.

According to police on scene, the teen and a witness were sitting in a car when a suspect in a Black SUV pulled up and started firing shots at them.

The teen’s condition is currently unknown. The witness was not injured.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Toledo Crime Stoppers tip line at 419-255-1111.

