Victim of dog attack speaks out, thanks TPD for stepping in

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Sunday TPD responded to complaints of 3 Pitbulls attacking an elderly man. When they arrived on the scene the dawgs were biting 53-year-old Shawn Lothery. Some witnesses say there were more dogs attacking, but by the time police arrived only the 3 Pitbulls were present.

Robert Andrews says he was driving by with his wife when they saw the attack, he knew he had to help.

“I see a guy yelling. It was just dogs biting him. Maybe 5 or 6 of them. I told my wife ‘I have got to get out and do something.’ I wasn’t thinking about me at the time. I just thought whoever is under there doesn’t want to be under those dogs,” says Andrews.

When Andrews intervened that when the dogs turned and began to attack him.

“First of all the dogs didn’t have a leash, no muzzle. How would you stop them? How could you grab them? You cant... I got all kinds of painful bite marks on me, that I don’t even want to describe,” says Andrews.

When the police arrived on the scene they fired shots killing all 3 of the animals still present and attacking Lothery. Andrews says the situation could have had a different outcome had the officers not stepped in.

“Those guys they are my hero right now. They did something that no one else did. They took care of the problem permanently... It was either kill the dog or be killed,” says Andrews.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.