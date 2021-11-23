Work begins on new access ramp for disabled woman ripped off by contractor

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A disabled woman who paid $3,200 for a ramp that was deemed not up to code is getting help from some generous donors. They heard about her story through 13abc and have now started the process of replacing the ramp.

“Honestly, it’s poor craftsmanship. It never should have been done like this. A guy just came in and poured concrete up the plywood. It just needs to be torn down,” said Bruce Swan, owner of Adaptive Metal Works in Blissfield, MI. “We’re gonna put, once it’s tore down, we’re gonna rebuild the steps. Then we have a couple of companies that we contacted that are gonna put in a chairlift to go right up the stairs. Then I’m going to put some nice decorative railing down the sides of her steps.”

Swan, a U.S. Military Veteran who served two tours in Iraq, says his wife saw the story of Rosemary Wyatt and decided they had to do something.

Wyatt, 77, paid for the installation of an access ramp to the front of the house where she’s lived the past 50 years on Kenilworth in Toledo, only to find out the contractor who was recommended by a neighbor did not have the proper permits. The City of Toledo filed a Stop Work Order two months into the build, and Wyatt says she was out $3,200.

What’s worse, she explains, the improperly constructed ramp was blocking access to her front door for months. After she had two strokes, Wyatt says, she needed to safely get in and out of her home to go to doctors appointments.

Swan contacted 13abc. So did an anonymous donor. We put the two into contact with one another and they worked out a plan. They’re going to demolish the ramp and install a motorized lift with an adjacent staircase.

“These guys that are working here, they are so loving, caring, and professional, and we know that they are cheerful givers because they are giving of their time, talent, and resources with a smile on their faces. They are genuine givers and I’m just so glad of that,” said Wyatt.

Swan will donate labor and equipment and the anonymous donor will pay for the materials. The project has an estimated cost of about $12,000. 13abc will continue to follow the progress of the construction as it moves forward.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.