Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Work begins on new access ramp for disabled woman ripped off by contractor

Adaptive Metal Works and anonymous donor to replace ramp that was not up to code
Bruce Swan, owner of Adaptive Metal Works, begins demolition on a ramp that was not approved by...
Bruce Swan, owner of Adaptive Metal Works, begins demolition on a ramp that was not approved by the City of Toledo.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A disabled woman who paid $3,200 for a ramp that was deemed not up to code is getting help from some generous donors. They heard about her story through 13abc and have now started the process of replacing the ramp.

“Honestly, it’s poor craftsmanship. It never should have been done like this. A guy just came in and poured concrete up the plywood. It just needs to be torn down,” said Bruce Swan, owner of Adaptive Metal Works in Blissfield, MI. “We’re gonna put, once it’s tore down, we’re gonna rebuild the steps. Then we have a couple of companies that we contacted that are gonna put in a chairlift to go right up the stairs. Then I’m going to put some nice decorative railing down the sides of her steps.”

Swan, a U.S. Military Veteran who served two tours in Iraq, says his wife saw the story of Rosemary Wyatt and decided they had to do something.

Wyatt, 77, paid for the installation of an access ramp to the front of the house where she’s lived the past 50 years on Kenilworth in Toledo, only to find out the contractor who was recommended by a neighbor did not have the proper permits. The City of Toledo filed a Stop Work Order two months into the build, and Wyatt says she was out $3,200.

What’s worse, she explains, the improperly constructed ramp was blocking access to her front door for months. After she had two strokes, Wyatt says, she needed to safely get in and out of her home to go to doctors appointments.

Swan contacted 13abc. So did an anonymous donor. We put the two into contact with one another and they worked out a plan. They’re going to demolish the ramp and install a motorized lift with an adjacent staircase.

“These guys that are working here, they are so loving, caring, and professional, and we know that they are cheerful givers because they are giving of their time, talent, and resources with a smile on their faces. They are genuine givers and I’m just so glad of that,” said Wyatt.

Swan will donate labor and equipment and the anonymous donor will pay for the materials. The project has an estimated cost of about $12,000. 13abc will continue to follow the progress of the construction as it moves forward.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Maple and Weber early Sunday morning.
Two people killed in separate shootings Sunday morning
GRAPHIC: Three dogs shot, killed by officer during alleged attack
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Investigators with the Hancock County Sheriff's Office have no motive or suspect
Man arrested for the alleged murder of his wife
Police were on the scene of an assault in the 700 block of Utah St. on Monday, Nov. 22.
Police identify victim in East Toledo assault

Latest News

Toledo police shoot and kill 3 dogs they say were attacking an elderly man.
Victim of dog attack speaks out, thanks TPD for stepping in
Toledo police are working to piece together the homicides.
Two people killed in separate shootings Sunday morning
There will be barricades to every vehicle entrance on the parade route
Maumee has extra safety measures in place for holiday race and parade
It's been three years since ODOT started the massive rebuild project on the DiSalle Bridge, and...
Disalle Bridge project on schedule