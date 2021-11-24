11/24: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Thanksgiving won’t be a washout, but 1/4″ of rain is likely in the first half of the day (clearing by turkey time later on!) A few wet flakes will wrap around the colder air behind the front for early Friday, though light sticking snow isn’t likely until Sunday (amounts still hard to pin down).

